Did Bethenny Frankel Break Up With Her Boyfriend? Here Is What The Latest Reports Say

Bethenny Frankel has broken up with her boyfriend Paul Bernon. According to recent reports by Page Six, the actor broke up with Paul due to the distance between them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bethenny Frankel is in New York during the quarantine while Paul Bernon is still in Boston. Speaking to Page Six, an unverified source revealed details about their sudden split.

Did Bethenny Frankel break up with her boyfriend Paul Bernon?

According to a source that spoke to Page Six, Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon broke up a couple of weeks ago. The source also told the portal that the couple broke up because of distance during the lockdown. Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon were living in New York and Boston respectively. Reportedly, the two could not handle a long-distance relationship for long and decided to end the relationship.

The couple was first spotted together in October of 2018. Since then, they had seemingly gotten more serious as they were spotted house-hunting together. However, they were unable to find a house before the COVID-19 pandemic and were forced to live separately for a long time. These reports have not yet been confirmed by Bethenny Frankel herself and are just rumours as of now.

These break up rumours seem to contradict with what Bethenny Frankel had said about her relationship earlier. The actor had previously claimed that the distance was making her bond with Paul stronger. Just a month ago, Bethenny Frankel met her boyfriend and the two spent their holidays together. These rumoured breakup reports are popping up just a few weeks after Frankel revealed that she was still married to Jason Hoppy, her estranged husband.

Frankel had filed for divorce in 2013, but the process is ongoing. She shares daughter, Bryn, with Jason. On the work front, Bethenny Frankel was last seen on TV in 2019's Shark Tank. The actor featured as a guest 'shark' for a few episodes. Shark Tank is a business reality television series about powerful business owners buying novel patent ideas from the contestants.

