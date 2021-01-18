Did Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Split? Why Does The Audience Think So?

Bachelorette 16's couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss who shocked the Bachelor's fanverse in June 2020 are currently under the grips of splitting rumours. The contestant Dale Moss proposed to Clare in the 4th episode of the show itself, and the duo are still together, however many fans found something strange in their social media activity and are now speculating whether the duo has already split? Read on to more.

Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss split?

Clare and Dale Moss got engaged last year in the summers while filming The Bachelorette, that too in the middle of the show. However, The rumours about the two splitting are coming recently when apparently something happened between Crawley and Moss' cousin, due to which both unfollowed each other on Instagram. As reported on Heavy.com, a Bachelor fan page had mentioned that Moss' cousin had posted something curious on Instagram, which was a screenshot of the song titled Thank God for the Trap, but later deleted it. This caused the Bachelor fan page to find something fishy between the famous couple & their relationship.

Even though Crawley and Dale have been silent on social media about any breakup allegations, but Moss recently posted an Instagram story on Friday (January 15), however, he didn't post any pic with Clare. He simply shared an Instagram story and captioned it as "New day", thus giving more speculations for the Bachelor fans to speculate more about the duo. As reported by tvshowcase, Clare also posted a story holding her mother’s hand, but intentionally or unintentionally hiding her left ring finger. She got emotional and talked about how she was feeling while meeting her mother who suffers from Alzheimer's. But the post was later deleted and her followers didn't see any like or comment from Moss from the same as well. As of now, its been 6 days since Crawley has commented on Moss' pics as well. While Moss' recent posts on Instagram have no pics of Clare after January 6th.

According to Insider.com, Clare Crawley is the oldest star Bachelorette the show has ever had. She is 39 years old. Other than being a TV personality, Clare is also a hairstylist hailing from Sacramento, California. Her appearance on The Bachelorette is her fifth one. Before this, she was a part of The Bachelor's various other seasons as well. She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games.

