Did Jeanette Really See Kate In 'Cruel Summer'? Read Details About The Possible Outcomes

Freeform’s Cruel Summer tells the story of a popular pageant queen, Kate, through three timelines. She is kidnapped by her new assistant principal Martin in the year 1993. The following year, Kate is rescued but she finds out that she has been replaced by Jeanette in the social hierarchy. In 1995, Jeanette has become the most hated teenager in America, now several people are discussing that if Jeanette really knows where Kate was on Cruel Summer? or is it just a stunt pulled by Kate because Jeanette became friends with her best friends and boyfriend while she was suffering?

Did Jeanette really see Kate in Cruel Summer?

The recent episodes of Cruel Summer have caused a lot of discussions about the actual truth. In the first episode, Jeanette and her friends Mallory and Vince sneak into Martin’s home and Jeanette goes into the basement, where we know Kate was held captive. She stares at the mirror but turns back to find her friends. Now it is easily possible that Jeanette must have seen Kate because they were at the same place for a while but we can never know this for sure until it’s actually proven.

Mirror imagery is an essential part of the show so it could also happen that Kate was hidden in the basement behind the two-way mirror but she was heavily drugged so she thought that Jeanette saw her but actually she didn’t. It is also possible that Jeanette could have returned to the house because Kate did find Jeanette’s necklace in the basement. However, Cruel Summer showrunner Tia Napolitano teases that the show has much more twists which we can’t predict right now. In an interview with The Dipp, she said that her team has played with duality a lot and has worked a lot on the nature of shifting perspectives. So we cannot know the actual truth unless the next episode release.

The third episode of Cruel Summer will air on April 27, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The episodes are available to stream the next day on the HULU app. A total of eight episodes will be released every Tuesday.

Promo Image Source: Cruel Summer's Instagram