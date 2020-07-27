Did Joey King Wear A Wig In 'Kissing Booth 2'? Here Is Why Her Hair Looked Different

The Kissing Booth 2 has jumped up to the top spot on Netflix within merely a few days of its release. This sequel of the highly successful 2018 film, is packed with an entertaining storyline, beautiful filming locations, a talented cast and a great selection of music.

However, one thing that has caught the attention of many fans, and has even left a few of them confused, is why is Joey King’s hair in the sequel, looking a bit unnatural. Read on to find out, “Did Joey King wear a wig in Kissing Booth 2?”

Did Joey King wear a wig in Kissing Booth 2?

Many things were different in The Kissing Booth 2 as compared to the first instalment of the film in 2018. There are new locations and a new storyline. A new character in the film, Marco, tries to sweep Elle off her feet. With a grown-up version of Elle visible on-screen in the second instalment of the film, one thing that fans could not stop noticing and talking about was how Joey King's hair in the film. For the fans who are still confused as to whether Joey King was wearing a wig or not, the answer is yes, she was.

According to a media portal, after the success of The Kissing Booth on Netflix, Joey King started preparing for a dark, dramatic role on Hulu’s miniseries The Act. King portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the miniseries, which is a dramatised true crime story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy. As the real Gypsy sported a shaved head at the time, Joey King followed the same to bring more authenticity to her character.

The 20-year-old American Actor also showed off her new bald look at the Hulu Holiday Party in November 2018. Media reports also suggest that after wrapping The Act for Hulu, King immediately travelled to Cape Town in South Africa for filming the sequel of her hit 2018 film The Kissing Booth.

Joey King took to her Instagram at the time and revealed her actual hair, which was of pixie length, even while she was portraying Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth 2 in 2019.

In many of her Instagram posts at the time, Joey King was seen flaunting her pixie cut, while shooting for The Kissing Booth 2 in Cape Town. However, in Joey King in Kissing Booth 2 has long Elle Evans' long hair again. This was because the films makeup team did their best to make Joey King look like her character for the sequel. Many The Kissing Booth 2 fans, took to Twitter to express their opinions about how the wig looked on the 20-year-old American actor.

The Kissing Booth 2: The Plot

The premise of this teen flick revolves around best friends Elle and Lee, just like its first instalment. Elle and Lee are now in their senior year of high school. And Elle is dating Lee’s brother, Noah who has now become a college stud. Noah Flynn, who was infamous for skipping school and getting into unnecessary fights has somehow managed to get a place in Harvard.

Now, Noah is meeting new people in college and also making friends with new girls. This makes Elle who is still in her senior year of high school, extremely insecure and jealous. But, this time there is a new high school hunk Marco, who is trying to swoon Elle and is keeping her busy as well. Fans will get it to witness the challenges that Elle and Noah’s relationship is facing due to the long-distance.

