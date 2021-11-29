Did Katie Thurston Cheat On Blake Moynes? Boyfriend John Hersey Sets Record Straight

As Blake Moynes opened up about the speculation of his ex-girlfriend cheating on him, Katie's current boyfriend, John Hersey recently opened up about it and slammed the ongoing rumours.

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes parted their ways a couple of weeks ago and informed the fans that they weren't compatible as life partners and urged them to support them in their decision.

Did Katie Thurston cheat Blake Moynes?

According to E! News, John Hersey recently issued a statement on the ongoing rumours about his girlfriend, Katie Thurston cheating on her ex-partner, Blake Moynes. While shutting the rumours, Hersey stated how this had been a wild couple of days and added how hurt he was to see people building up assumptions and throwing around accusations based on very limited knowledge of a situation. He also stated how he and Katie developed an incredible and deep friendship over the last half-year or so," and mentioned that their bond was "always platonic."

Explaining it further, John stated, "The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more." Adding to it, he also recalled how Katie was engaged earlier and how everyone misjudged her. Commenting about her cheating accusations while shutting the rumours, he wrote, "Neither Katie nor I would ever cheat, push someone to cheat, or be involved in cheating. It is not in our nature. It is not acceptable. It is not okay."

John Hersey also opened up about how the speed at which he fell for this incredible, nurturing, and genuinely caring human being was terrifying and added how it felt so right at every step. He also wrote about how it deeply saddened him to think that his and Katie's relationship could have been a source of anxiety for anyone and mentioned that cheating in any form was unacceptable while apologising if it looked as either of them were taking advantage of anyone's trust.

Who is Katie Thurston dating?

After making an appearance at The Bachelor season 25, Katie Thurston began filming in Palm Springs and met 30 contestants, including John Hersey. As Katie got engaged to Blake Moynes during that time, they both announced their separation a while ago. Recently, US Weekly broke the news that John and Katie began dating soon after the season ended.

