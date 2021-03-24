Did Kelly Ripa Retire? Will Seacrest Continue To Host 'Live With..' Alone? See Details

Did Kelly Ripa retire? This question has been bugging many fans of the iconic American TV host. She has been hosting the show Live with Kelly and Ryan for more than a decade now. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kelly Ripa’s retirement has been an issue discussed by many fans. So, has Kelly Ripa decided to quit her hosting duties? Find out below.

Did Killy Ripa retire?

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting global business for more than a year now. Since the pandemic hit New York in 2020, ABC decided to air old episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. But soon the iconic duo began hosting the show from the comfort of their homes and stayed away from the studio for some time. As mentioned earlier, Kelly Ripa’s fans have been worried if she is planning to stop hosting the ABC morning show altogether.

But neither Kelly Ripa nor ABC has issued a statement about the same. Kelly Ripa is continuing to host Live with Kelly and Ryan with her co-host Ryan Seacrest. The duo recently returned to the studio and once again began hosting the show. They even shared a video of the difficulties people faced due to the pandemic last year. In the video, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest even shared a virtual hug and showed fans their hosting setup when they hosted from their respective residences. They were even seen discussing the pandemic with various frontline workers. Watch this video shared on the Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram handle below.

Is Kelly Ripa planning to turn into a writer?

In an interview with Parade back in October 2020, Kelly Ripa discussed various aspects of her life right from prioritizing wellness to learning from her mistakes. In the interview, she also discussed her plans of stepping behind the camera. Kelly Ripa said that she has been writing a lot and her ultimate goal is eventually be to “get off camera’ and work “behind the camera”.

During the interview, Kelly Ripa also shed light on how Ryan Seacrest was the reason she did not retire from her hosting duties on the ABC morning show. She said that she talked to Ryan about retiring. But Ripa enjoys hosting with him and said that he is “fabulous to work with”. Kelly talked about how they have been friends for two decades now and he draws her to studio and makes work easier for her.

Image Credit: Kelly Ripa Instagram