Did Paul Greene Leave 'When Calls The Heart'? Find Out Details About Her Alleged Exit

Has Dr. Carson said goodbye to Hope Valley forever? This news comes after When Calls the Heart Season 8 came to an end. The hit Hallmark show has already been renewed for Season 9, but will the show once again star actor Paul Greene? Since Paul Greene’s character is ready to pursue his goal of becoming a surgeon at John Hopkins in Baltimore. Find out details about Paul Greene’s alleged exit from When Calls the Heart.

Did Paul Greene leave ‘When Calls the Heart’?

When Calls the Heart Season 8 finally came to end. The show marked the beginning of several new journeys and the start of a few. One new journey that has become a looming uncertainty is that of Dr. Carson. Dr. Carson on When Calls the Heart bid his adieu to Hope Valley. As mentioned earlier, Dr. Carson Shepherd accepts his fellowship at John Hopkins and leaves for Baltimore.

So, did Paul Greene leave When Calls the Heart? This seems unlikely since Paul Greene is yet to confirm the same. These days whenever an important cast member is set to depart from the show, they issue a statement about the same. Paul Greene is yet to do so. Moreover, When Calls the Heart has already been renewed from Season 9 as per Deadline’s report.

Hence Dr. Carson Shepherd could make a return to Hope Valley or the show could also follow his new life in Baltimore. Moreover, Dr. Carson’s departure from Hope Valley could lead to a completely new spinoff show. But nothing of the same has been confirmed. But while Dr. Carson has left for Baltimore, Faith is all alone in Hope Valley.

Recently, Deadline’s report confirmed When Calls the Heart Season 9. As per the media portal’s report, Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Paul Green, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Andrea Brooks, and Kevin McGarry are all set to star in the upcoming season. As the report mentions Greene’s name, it could act as a confirmation that he will be seen once again as Dr. Carson in When Calls the Heart Season 9.

