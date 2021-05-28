Did You Know Lisa Kudrow Learnt The Guitar AFTER Being Cast As Phoebe Buffay In FRIENDS?

The Friends Reunion has brought back several memories for the fans as most people have been following the show for years. According to a report by Showbiz Cheatsheet, Lisa Kudrow, famously known as Phoebe in Friends, did not know how to play the guitar before working on the show. The actor had also previously revealed in an interaction that she was not a fan of the guitar even though it was an essential part of the character Phoebe. Eventually, Phoebe became an iconic character who is best known for her filter-less and charming persona.

Lisa Kudrow learnt the guitar

Actor Lisa Kudrow played one of the lead characters on the show Friends amongst other actors like Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox. According to a leading entertainment portal, Lisa Kudrow, initially, did not know, how to play the guitar, even though her character was a musician. She reportedly took lessons to learn the instrument but was not a fan of it even after she learnt it. As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, Lisa Kudrow learnt only a few chords of the guitar and decided to go forward with the show. The famous song "Smelly Cat" by Phoebe also got a funnier touch because the song only involved a few basic chords.

In the latest Friends Reunion episode, which took the entire internet by storm, creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, spoke about the casting process and how they decided to cast Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay on the show. David Crane revealed that his husband, Jeffrey Klarik was working on another show at that time, which was called "Mad About You". Lisa Kudrow was also a part of Mad About You and was seen playing the role of Ursula Buffay, a young waitress in a restaurant. Jeffrey felt that Lisa Kudrow would be a perfect fit for the role and the team decided to audition her for the part. Marta Kauffman also added that Lisa nailed the auditions and not only met their expectations but also elevated the role and bough a unique essence to the character. Phoebe Buffay went on to become one of the most iconic and real characters on the show.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS: THE REUNION

