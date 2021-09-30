Did You Know Netflix's Binged Series 'Squid Game' Has An Indian Connection? Read

Netflix's recently released K-drama, Squid Game has become one of the most-watched series of the year. It has topped the rankings in over 90 countries, including the US, in just ten days of its premiere. The South Korean series depicts a terrific, Battle Royale-style Game, where 456 people, all with huge debts, gamble their lives on a $38 million dollar payout. While the nine-episode K-drama features many South Korean actors like Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Gong Yoo among others, there is also an Indian actor named Anupam Tripathi featuring among the ensemble.

Tracking Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi's connection with Song Joong-Ki & Song Hye-kyo

Anupam Tripathi plays Player No 199, from Pakistan in the latest Netflix release. Before the series, Tripathi also featured in several other K-dramas in small roles. One such role was in the globally popular series, Descendants of The Sun, which starred Song Joon-ki and Song Hye-kyo in the lead roles. In the sixth episode of the romantic drama, Tripathi appeared as a man who was injured in an earthquake.

The scene shows Hye-kyo's character offering help by giving him her shoes and tending his wounds. After appearing in the 2016 K-drama, the Squid Game actor also starred in Joong-ki's 2020 film named Space Sweepers. He essayed the role of antagonist James Sullivan's assistant. The Indian actor also featured in Joong-ki's Arthdal Chronicles. Alongside these projects, Tripathi has also been credited in the acclaimed film An Ode to My Father. Tripathi also starred in a blockbuster K-drama, Hospital Playlist.

Who is Anupam Tripathi?

The New-Delhi based actor travelled to South Korea to pursue an acting course in the year 2010. According to the South Korean outlet, Yonhap News, Tripathi said he has spent ten years in Korea as a student and a theatre actor with the 'thought of persevering every day.' He revealed that his parents did not agree with his decision to pursue acting. The actor said that his father, who came from a middle-class family in India, advised him to 'study and get a job and earn money.'

Tripathi revealed that after witnessing his success post Squid Game, his family is proud of him. He said he was 'convinced' that he was 'doing a good thing.' The Indian-South Korean actor stated his father, who passed away in 2017, 'would have liked the series if he had seen it, but it is 'too bad.'

Image: Instagram/@sangipaiya/@hi_songjoongki/@kyo1122