Dino Morea Responds To Comparison Of His Look In 'The Empire' To Ranveer Singh's Khilji

Dino Morea will next make an on-screen appearance with the historical fiction show The Empire. Morea will be seen playing the role of Shaibani Khan, who is the main antagonist of the upcoming series. The actor recently opened up about his look from the series and also gave his reaction to fans comparing his look to that of Ranveer Singh's Khilji in Padmaavat and said that it was a compliment.

Dino Morea on his look from The Empire

While talking to ANI about his look in the upcoming show The Empire, Dino Morea said, "The look for the show is something director Mitakshara & I worked on. We needed Shaibani Khan to be deadly, and from the feedback, I've been getting, I think we have succeeded. Everyone who has seen the trailer so far has loved Shaibani Khan's look. Comments like savagely sexy to delicious - quite interesting I'd say."

Morea also spoke about how fans were comparing his look of Shaibani Khan to Ranveer Singh's Khilji from Padmaavat. Dino said, "Khilji is obviously a compliment, Ranveer looked & played that part beautifully." Director Mitakshara talked about her vision for Dino's character and said, "I feel animals are a great reference point for behaviourism. Their instincts are bang on. And so, I told Dino that he should study a Panther. Regal and subtle, patiently waiting for its prey and they attack without warning. And Dino understood that so well. He has done a great job and justice to the character."

More about The Empire

The Empire is an upcoming historical fiction series created by Nikhil Advani. The series is based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. It focuses on the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. The story starts in Farghana where a young prince Babur is the heir to the king. Ousted at a young age, he begins his campaign for the conquest of North India. The series features Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Babur alongside Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Drashti Dham. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27.

(Image Credits: Dino Morea's Instagram)