Director Vishal Bhardwaj Opens Up About The 'many Shades' Of Love In 'Modern Love Mumbai'

Amazon Prime Video’s most awaited web series Modern Love Mumbai is ready to explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms. Scheduled to launch on 13th May, the series is a revamped version of love stories that describe the true and timely anecdotes of real human connection. Modern Love Mumbai has roped in six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema who together will narrate six unique stories which will be opening the audiences to different moods.

While talking about his directional Mumbai Dragon, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says “ If one thinks about it, while love has many shades over varied times and in different parts of the world, its essence always remains the same. I wanted to portray love in its contrasting forms and yet in a relatable manner. Mumbai Dragon delves into a unique storyline of the small and fading Indian-Chinese community. Despite their inherent language and distinct cultural nuances, it’s remarkable to see how they all blend into the social fabric of Mumbai. I find this aspect of filmmaking, where I get to showcase many things at the same time, extremely fascinating. My heartfelt gratitude goes to Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah without whom Mumbai Dragon wouldn’t be possible”.

The Amazon Original series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

