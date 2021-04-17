Director Yi Zhou Developing Film, TV Series Based On The Last Queen Of Italy, Marie-José

Marie-José of Belgium was the last Queen of Italy. She earned the nickname “the May Queen,” for her 35-day reign. Now, Italy’s Royal House of Savoy is getting the film and TV treatment from a Chinese filmmaker, both based on Queen Marie-Jose’s life.

Director Yi Zhou to work Marie-Jose's biopic

Deadline revealed that Chinese director Yi Zhou is developing both, a TV series and feature film based on Italy’s Queen Marie-Jose, who led a remarkable life. She was known as a 'radical royal', who helped try to overthrow the country’s fascist leader Benito Mussolini and pled with Adolf Hitler to help the British people. For years, she lived in exile and died in 2001, at the age of 94.

The television series is being made in collaboration with Prince Emanuele Filiberto Di Savoia, Prince of Venice, is the Executive Producer on this one. The Prince is the grandson of Italy’s Queen Marie-Jose. The Royal House of Savoy TV series will depict the beginning of Marie-Jose, the young maverick princess as she grows into an independent woman, then dutifully fulfills her destiny of wedding a handsome prince.

Filmmaker Yi Zhou was born in Shanghai, China but raised in Rome, Italy. She will produce the TV series and feature through her Rome-based production banner Into the Sun Films, a division of parent company Into the Sun Entertainment, based in Los Angeles. Zhou is penning the TV series and screenplay for the movie. She plans to direct the feature as well. The schedule is to shoot the series in fall 2022 and the film in 2023, both in Italy and the United States of America.

Director Yi Zhou said that the story of Queen Marie-José is "sweepingly epic, and imbedded" in every layer are dramatic twists, many with weighty historical significance and ramifications. She mentioned that this is certainly a case where real life beats fiction and it’s for these reasons that she is compelled to bring this "fascinating story" to life in both a television series and film, as complimentary storytelling. Zhou stated that Royal dynasties elicit genuine intrigue that audiences globally are highly receptive to, and they are confident the stories they tell of the May Queen will satiate a lot of appetites and more importantly – entertain.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia also talked about the upcoming projects. He asserted that Yi Zhou is an "extraordinary storyteller" who he knows will bring his grandmother’s story to life beautifully. They are looking forward to creating an unforgettable experience for audiences worldwide.

Promo Image Source: yizhouofficial Instagram