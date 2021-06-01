Disney+Hotstar Shows & Movies Releasing In June; From 'Loki' To 'Raya And The Last Dragon'

With the ongoing pandemic and no solid plans for the theatres to open soon, Disney+ is gearing up for digital release for some of the highly awaited movies and shows of the year. With Disney being the parent company, in the upcoming week, the OTT platform will not only witness several Disney original shows and movies but also the premiere of Marvel's Loki. Take a look at some of the Disney+Hotstar shows that will be releasing in the upcoming weeks.

1. Loki

The third series from Marvel Studios, Loki has already been a talk of the town due to its amazing trailer and star cast. Loki release date is set to be on the 9th of June and will release weekly episodes every Wednesday with a total of six episodes on Disney+. Starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role of Loki, along with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku, the plot of the series will pick up from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

2. Raya and the Last Dragon

The family fantasy Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada and was released on the 5th of March. The show received a positive response from the critics and audience alike upon its release and its good news for the Disney+Hotstar users that the movie will be made free to watch from the 4th of June. The plot of the movie revolves around the adventure of finding the last dragon to save the humans from monsters.

3. Zenimation season 2

An out-of-the-world experience provided by Disney with compilations from all the animated movies. Season two of Zenimation will pay tribute to the visual and sound artists of Walt Disney Animation Studios in 10 episodes. The first episode of the series will be premiered on the 11th of June while the last episode will premiere on the 22nd of May.

4. Luca

Set in the Italian Riviera, the original animated movie revolves around the story of a young boy spending his summer with his newfound best friend, until he realizes that he is a sea monster from the world below the water's surface. Adding to the list of Disney+Hotstar shows releasing this month, the movie will be available for the users to watch from the 18th of June. The cast of the movie includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Emma Berman.

5. Disney Amphibia

The American animated TV series was released on the 17th of June in 2019. The second season of the series will be released on the 4th of June and will follow the adventures of Anne Boonchuy after she is transported to a magical land of frog people. The show will take the audience on an animated adventure and will discover the themes of friendship and family love.

IMAGE- LOKI & DISNEY'S INSTAGRAM

