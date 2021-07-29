Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Content For Indian Audience: 16 TV Series And 4 Movies

Disney+ Hotstar recently unveiled an amalgamation of original TV shows and movies for India. The slate includes 16 series and 4 films, two of which have already aired. The upcoming tv shows and movies include actors like Shabana Azmi, Sushmita Sen, kay Kay Menon, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more.

While speaking about the content they have planned for release, President and Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sunil Rayan said:

The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers. With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India’s top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining.

Gaurav Banerjee, who is the President and Head of Hindi and English entertainment at Star India added:

At Disney Star, we believe in the power of great storytelling. We have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and category-defining stories ranging from strong women-centric narratives, mythology to history and contemporary tales. We’re thrilled to expand our offering on Disney+ Hotstar by adding an incredible array of blockbuster movies and multilingual original series.

Here's a list of all the TV Shows Disney+ Hotstar has planned on airing, including The Empire, Six Suspects and even an animated dance show titled, Dance+. The OTT platform also has movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India and the much-anticipated Bhoot Police in store for fans. Take a look -

Upcoming TV Series by Disney+ Hotstar

Historical fiction show, The Empire, starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, and Drashti Dhami Crime drama, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, starring Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol Family crime drama, Aarya (season 2), starring Sushmita Sen Medical drama, Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari Murder mystery, Six Suspects, starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana Political drama, City of Dreams (season 2), starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar Tech-thriller, Escape Live, starring Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Ritvik Sahore Supernatural, thriller Fear 1.0, starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Tailang Crime drama, Gharshana, starring Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu Family drama, My Perfect Husband, starring Sathyaraj Mystery thriller, Family Matters, starring Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda, and Sonia Agarwal Romantic comedy, Those Pricey Thakur Girls, starring Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar, and Poonam Dhillon Live animation series, The Legend of Hanuman (season 2), with voice by Sharad Kelkar Dance reality series, Dance+ with Remo D’souza Crime-drama series, Criminal Justice (season 3), starring Pankaj Tripathi Espionage thriller, Special Ops 1.5, starring Kay Kay Menon

Latest Movies by Disney+ Hotstar

War epic, Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi Comedy, Hungama 2, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan (released on July 23) Crime-thriller, Collar Bomb, starring Jimmy Shergill (released on July 9) Horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam

