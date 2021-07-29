Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Content For Indian Audience: 16 TV Series And 4 Movies

Quick links:
Disney+ Hotstar recently unveiled an amalgamation of original TV shows and movies for India. The slate includes 16 series and 4 films, two of which have already aired. The upcoming tv shows and movies include actors like Shabana Azmi, Sushmita Sen, kay Kay Menon, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more.
While speaking about the content they have planned for release, President and Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sunil Rayan said:
The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers. With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India’s top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining.
Gaurav Banerjee, who is the President and Head of Hindi and English entertainment at Star India added:
At Disney Star, we believe in the power of great storytelling. We have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and category-defining stories ranging from strong women-centric narratives, mythology to history and contemporary tales. We’re thrilled to expand our offering on Disney+ Hotstar by adding an incredible array of blockbuster movies and multilingual original series.
Here's a list of all the TV Shows Disney+ Hotstar has planned on airing, including The Empire, Six Suspects and even an animated dance show titled, Dance+. The OTT platform also has movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India and the much-anticipated Bhoot Police in store for fans. Take a look -
