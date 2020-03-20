The Disney+ India Launch Date Has Been Postponed Indefinitely

Popular streaming platform Hotstar has made an important announcement on Thursday, March 20. The streaming platform announced that the launch of Disney+ in India has been postponed. The Disney+ India service was supposed to go live on March 29, 2020. On March 29, the Indian Premier League was also scheduled to begin. But the IPL too has been pushed forward.

Also Read: Walt Disney's Asia Head Uday Shankar Praises PM Modi's Address To The Nation On COVID-19

Also Read: Why Was Disney Plus Removed From Hotstar In Less Than 24 Hours In India?

Disney + India app launch date postponed

In an interview with a news publication, Uday Shankar, the president of The Walt Disney Company for the APAC (Asia Pacific) spoke about the postponement. Uday Sankar said that this decision was taken since the Indian Premier League (IPL) was put on hold. He further added that there will be no IPL matches at least till April 15, 2020, because of the Coronavirus pandemic. So far a new premiere date has not been decided yet, revealed Uday Shankar.

Disney and Hotstar collaborated on March 11, 2020. The streaming platform has been recreated by changing the logo along with the colour scheme. The signature colour of Hotstar after collaborating with Disney is changed to blue. The content from Disney's catalogue was made available for streaming on Disney+ India. The content included various films like Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War and Disney originals like Marvel's Hero Project and The Mandalorian etc.

However, the service was stopped within a day. The reports confirmed that the service was launched to test the Disney+ Hotstar application with some of its customers. Reportedly, the platform wanted to test the Disney+ India app with a small number of customers so that they can build a full-fledged app which would be launched on March 29.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney+ Hotstar will not arrive before April 15, 2020, in India. There will be a new launch date for the launch of the Disney+ Hotstar India application.

Also Read: Disney To Shut All Its Stores In North America To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Also Read: Disneyland To Remain Shut For A Month Due To Coronavirus; Netizens Hail The Decision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.