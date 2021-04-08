Disney Star Alyson Stoner On How Her Childhood Was A 'toddler To Trainwreck' Journey

American actor Alyson Stoner has opened up about the extreme difficulties she had to face when she was a child artist. In a personal essay to the entertainment portal People, Alyson has shed light on how ‘hazardous’ the set conditions are for children who are beginning their career as actors. She has also shared how the entertainment space can be made better and safe for children.

Disney star Alyson Stoner on her childhood as an artist

Alyson has started off her essay by writing that she ‘narrowly’ survived her toddler to trainwreck journey. She then went on to say that there is a system created by the people who hide the child abuse and only focus on the good side of the fame they get from a young age. Alyson listed two scenes and divided them into acts as she broke down the mental and physical abuse she endured as a child.

Alyson Stoner also mentions how she was kidnapped and raped when she was attending her audition. She goes on to write that she is taught to offer herself to adults who have power over her future livelihood. To stop this from happening to other children, she suggests that a mental health professional should be present on the sets whose job is to monitor the mental well being of these kids.

Alyson also recalls having worked overtime as she is obligated to work on multiple projects simultaneously. She also highlighted how meals are often skipped as children have to be on their toes as they have busy shooting schedules. She also has written that she admitted herself to rehab because of the overwhelming stress and trauma. Alyson further wrote that she was among the ‘most fortunate’ cases. She said that she access to a therapist who helped her to ‘reinhabit' her body.

She shared the essay on her Instagram as well. She also shared video snippets of the same and wrote in the caption, "Much like the thousands of child entertainers who are trapped in a problematic industrial complex, I experienced firsthand the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline. It is a long-standing, abusive system that dominates entertainment, media and culture. It allows child entertainers to endure violence, abuse, and neglect with little accountability for those perpetuating it".

Alyson Stoner's shows

Alyson has starred in some of the blockbuster Hollywood movies. Her notable works include Cheaper by the Dozen, Alice Upside Down, Step Up: All In and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She also featured a background dancer in some of Missy Elliot's music videos like Work It and Gossip Folks.

