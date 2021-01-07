Divyendu Sharma Reveals Rejecting 'a Lot Of Money & Directors' To Play The Roles He Liked

One of the most popular and faces in the OTT world, Divyendu Sharma has been a part of Bollywood for over a decade as he has starred in multiple films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Chashme Baddoor and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to name a few. However, the 37-year-old was not OK with the boy next door roles he had been playing for years in his films and thus decided to change his image by experimenting with the kind of roles he played on screen. However, it came with a cost of saying 'no' to a lot of money and directors, revealed Divyendu himself in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

Also Read | 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' Review: Divyendu Starrer Crime Drama Is Quirky & Full Of Entertainment

Divyendu says it wasn't easy for him to reject a lot of offers, money and directors

While Divyendu Sharma's roles in web series brought him countrywide acclaim and fame, the actor had to let go of a lot of Bollywood film offers to carve a niche for himself as an actor, different from his boy next door image back in the days. In a recent interview with HT, the Kanpuriye actor opened up about rejecting film offers, a lot of money and directors to do the kind of roles he wanted to do as an actor. Elaborating more about the same, Divyendu stated that although films were cool, he wouldn't have been happy as a person had he continued taking up the roles he played in his films earlier, because he wanted to show the complete side of him as an artist.

Also Read | Divyendu Sharmaa's 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' Trailer Promises Another UP-based Revenge Drama

He also expressed that the path-breaking role of his career, Munna Tripathi from the Amazon Prime Video series Mirazupur had to come to him and he thanks God for it every day. Furthermore, while streaming services emerged to become one of the only sources of entertainment for netizens worldwide during the COVID-19 lockdown, Divyendu feels the shift in audience's taste was quite evident, way before it happened. Speaking about the same, he said that before lockdown, there were many big films that didn't perform well. He also thinks that there's more work for outsiders because of digital platforms. Meanwhile, Divyendu Sharma's Bichhoo Ka Khel's success on Alt Balaji has added yet another feather in his cap.

Also Read | 'Bichoo Ka Khel' Cast: From Divyendu Sharmaa To Anshul Chauhan, Check Full List

Also Read | Priyanshu Painyuli: 'Mirzapur 2' Is Special As It Gave More Recognition Than Any Project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.