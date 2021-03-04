In the times where religious debates between believers and non-believers have become so rampant, Netflix's new documentary Murder among the Mormons has once again struck a bigger parley on the matter with the Book of Mormon and its origin being the centre point. Many have argued that due to the lack of evidence on the golden plates, the Book of Mormon should not be counted as an ancient book but as a 19th-century English text instead. On the other hand, many others continue to believe the authenticity of the manuscript. The following is a compilation of the brief history of its origin and where it is now.

Do the Mormon Golden Plates exist? Where are the Golden Plates now?

In 1820, a young boy named Joseph Smith was visited by God and Jesus Christ. They offered him to be their prophet on Earth and their angel guided him to an ancient record that will promise him all the answers. The ancient record was then discovered to be the Golden Plates that is popularized today.

Where did Joseph Smith find the Golden Plates? Angel Moroni told him that the record was buried in a hill near his house (now Palmyra, New York). And the golden plates were encrypted with the writings of the former prophets. Four years later, Joseph retrieved the manuscript and began to translate it with the power he had been bestowed by God. The Book of Mormon was then born and served as another testament of Jesus Christ. The title page of the Book of Mormon reads that the book was written to show the entire world that Jesus is the ultimate Christ, manifesting himself unto all nations.

When the translation was done and the guidance was dispensed, angel Moroni appeared back in front of Joseph Smith to collect the sacred golden plates as its teachings are no longer required. Today, the world is divided into two, torn apart on whether or not to believe the story due to the lack of evidence. A few ancient metal plates that were described as being similar to the Mormon origin were discovered by archaeologists in recent years but the golden plates haven't been found yet.

