'Doctor Who: Flux': Makers Reveal 13th Season Premiere Date With A Gripping Teaser; Watch

Doctor Who: Flux': Makers Reveal 13th Season Premiere Date With A Gripping Teaser

Makers of the series 'Doctor Who' recently released a new teaser for the upcoming thirteenth season and revealed the premiere date of the new season. Read on.

Doctor Who, 13th season, Doctor Who 13th season premiere date

Makers of the series Doctor Who recently released a new teaser for the upcoming thirteenth season. The teaser surprised fans with the official premiere date and giving a glimpse of what to expect from the show. It stars Jodie Whittaker who begins her final run in the role of the eponymous Time Lord.

The official Instagram page of Doctor Who shared the teaser along with a poster and revealed that the series is titled Doctor Who: Flux and will premiere on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer on October 31. The eight-episode season will serve as a larger narrative that will put a cap on Whittaker's tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who: Flux teaser out, reveals premiere date 

The actor will take her final bow in the role in 2022, with three feature-length specials planned to be released after the conclusion of the new season. The first special will premiere on New Year's Day, with the next two to follow throughout the year. The new teaser gives a glimpse of the show that shows Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor warning of an incoming threat from the mysterious "Flux", which will spawn any number of foes to combat against. The imminent departure of Whittaker from 'Doctor Who' will mark the end of an era for the long-running series in more ways than one.

 According to various media reports, in the thirteenth season, along with the actor, showrunner Chris Chibnall will also leave the series, making room for returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who first revived 'Doctor Who' in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as the star. Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama mentioned that as the 13th doctor prepares for his next adventure, 'winds of change are' bringing with them exciting news and updates for all Doctor Who fans across the globe. He also mentioned that he was 'thrilled' that Davies will soon be returning and mentioned that it was 'wonderful' to have him back. When Russell T. Davies recited the show in 2005, he moved the production of it to Wales. The much-loved Doctor Who next season will be jointly produced by BBC Studios and Bad Wolf, a production company based in Wales itself. 

