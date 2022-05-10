'Doctor Who': Former Doctor Sylvester McCoy Welcomes New Star Ncuti Gatwa To 'unique Club'

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was recently the talk of the town after it was announced that he will be taking over the role of the Doctor in the hit series Doctor Who. He is all set to take over the role from Jodie Whittaker as the fourteenth incarnation of the popular character. Former Doctor Who Sylvester McCoy, who played the same role between 1987 and 1989 took to social media to welcome Ncuti Gatwa to the 'unique club'

Sylvester McCoy welcomes Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who

Sylvester McCoy took to his Twitter account and shared a video of himself, in which he welcomed the actor onboard. He mentioned he was 'delight' to see him take on the role and hilariously said he could not wait for him to face the critics, which all the actors who have stepped into the iconic role have had to do. He hoped he had 'great adventures' just like him and was hoping to meet him soon. Sharing the video online, he said,

"Welcome Ncuti Gatwa, welcome to our unique club, the Doctor Who club. You are very welcome and it will be a delight to watch you take on the Cyberman, the weeping angels and the critics. We all had to do that when we took over. Anyway, I wish you well, and I wish you everything you wish for yourself. I hope you have great adventures, I know you will, I have. All the best, mate, I look forward to meeting you someday."

Apart from Sylvester McCoy, other Doctor Who cast and crew members celebrated the exciting news. Karen Gillan was over the moon and took to Twitter and wrote, "We have a new doctor!!!!!" as soon as the news broke online. Russell T. Davies, also took to Instagram and shared a selfie of him and Ncuti Gatwa smiling from ear to ear.

We have a new doctor!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/fLH578nECb — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 8, 2022

Several fans and followers of the hit series have also reacted to Ncuti Gatwa's takeover from Jodie Whittaker. Whittaker had earlier taken over the role from Peter Capaldi after his regeneration. She stepped into the role for the first time in 2017, and fans can't wait to see what the Gatwa-starrer has in store for them.

Image: Instagram/@ncutigatwa, Twitter/@KeithLi95728912