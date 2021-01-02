'Doctor Who' Makers Confirm To Air Season 13 In 2021: Reports

The British science-fiction television show titled Doctor Who's 13th season was recently confirmed on January 1st by BBC. The thirteenth series of the science fiction series is now set to premiere in 2021 itself airing in the latter half of the year. The show would be airing on BBC One, according to a podcast done by Radiotimes featuring the executive producer of the show. Read on to know more about Doctor Who 2021 and Doctor Who cast.

ALSO READ| 'It's A New Dawn': Malaika Arora Shares Adorable Pic With Arjun To Extend New Year Wishes

Doctor Who season 13 updates

The Doctor Who new season will be the third in a row to have Chris Chibnall as head writer and executive producer. The series would be the 13th one after the show was revived in 2005, making the series to be the 39th season in overall. The 13th season is set to showcase 8 episodes where Jodie Whittaker would return for her third series as the 13th Doctor. She plays the role of the most recent incarnation of the 'Doctor', who is an alien Time Lord. The filming of the new season has commenced in November 2020 and is expected to wrap up by 10 months. Although the release date of Doctor Who season 13 is not announced, here is the trailer for the season 12.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Poses With Business Partner Sarvesh After 'fun Aqua Workout Session'

Doctor Who is a science fiction series with a devoted cult following. The Doctor is actually the Time Lord, who is a time-travelling scientist who has come from afar planet. he travels through time and space in a place which is known by its acronym TARDIS. it is actually the time-travelling machine. Since the Doctor is able to evolve in its biology itself, by incarnating in various forms that is why he appears as many different people throughout the various seasons. Since the Doctor loves planet Earth, he comes on many trips here to save the planet from any grave danger.

The first episode of the first season aired on 23 November 1963. While the final episode aired on 6 December 1989. The show was then revived in 2005. Doctor Who even has many spin-offs with shows like Spin-offs: Torchwood, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Doctor Who Confidential, K-9 and Company, Totally Doctor Who.

Doctor Who cast

According to radiotimes, series 13 is currently filming in South Wales and will showcase a new cast addition in the form of the veteran comedian and broadcaster John Bishop. He would be seen in the role of the new companion named Dan. The 13th series of Doctor Who is actually the third series to feature Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor.

The other cast of the Doctor Who series which first included Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, would now not have the actors in the next season. However, Mandip Gill is set to return as Yasmin Khan in the 13th season. Actor John Bishop was recently announced to be the latest cast to join the Season 13 of the fiction series. His character named Dan was announced in the climax of the Revolution of the Daleks recently.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares A Morning Selfie From Goa With Nephew Azaan; Check Out

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares An Easy Step-by-step Process To Perform Virabhadrasana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.