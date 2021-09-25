Last Updated:

'Doctor Who': Russell T. Davies Gears Up To Take Over From Chris Chibnall As Showrunner

Veteran screenwriter, Russell T. Davies, who was hailed for lending a helping hand in reviving the much-loved Doctor Who in 2005 is all set to make a comeback.

Popular British screenwriter, Russell T. Davies, who was hailed for lending a helping hand in reviving the much-loved Doctor Who in 2005 is all set to make a comeback. According to reports by Variety, he will take over from the current showrunner, Chris Chibnall. He will return to the show in 2023, which will be a hallmark year for the show, as it will clock 60 years.

Much-loved Russell T. Davies to return in Doctor Who as the showrunner

When Russell T. Davies recited the show in 2005, he moved the production of it to Wales. The much-loved Doctor Who next season will be jointly produced by BBC Studios and Bad Wolf, a production company based in Wales itself. Davies is also the man behind several hit shows including sci-fi, Torchwood, the 2018 A Very English Scandal and the latest 2021 drama, It’s a Sin.

Chris Chibnall was the showrunner of Doctor Who since 2016 after he took over from Steven Moffat. Earlier in 2021, Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker, the current doctor announcer their departure from the series. However, they will take part in an 'epic blockbuster special', which will be premiered in fall 2022 in the BBC’s Centenary celebrations, as per reports by Variety. 

Speaking about his eventual come back to the fan-favourite show, Davies told Variety that he was 'beyond excited' and called the show his favourite one. However, he graciously mentioned that he was still a viewer for now and will enjoy watching Chris Chibnall at the helm. Opening up about the upcoming takeover, Chibnall mentioned that Davies 'built the baton' that is about to be handed back to him. He also mentioned that viewers should be 'very excited' for what is to come in the future.

Piers Wenger, BBC's director of drama mentioned that as the 13th doctor prepares for his next adventure, 'winds of change are' bringing with them exciting news and updates for all Doctor Who fans across the globe. He also mentioned that he was 'thrilled' that Davies will soon be returning and mentioned that it was 'wonderful' to have him back.

