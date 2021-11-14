'Doctor Who' Season 14 To Have THIS Major Change As New Showrunner Takes Over

Doctor Who season 13, also known as Doctor Who: Flux, is currently on air, but the series has already confirmed a significant change for its upcoming season 14. Earlier this year it was announced that lead actor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall would be exiting the show post season 13. As Russell T Davies takes over from Chibnall as showrunner, BBC revealed one major change that will take place once season 14 starts production.

Doctor Who season 14 big change revealed

As per Digital Spy, the BBC One series has confirmed that as Russell T Davies takes over from Chris Chibnall as the showrunner, the series will also be moving to a new studio. The show will move away from its current shooting location at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff Bay, to the Bad Wolf Studios when Davies takes over and the production of season 14 begins. The news was confirmed by Natasha Hale, the co-director of Bad Wolf Studios to BusinessLive.

The 13th and the first female Doctor Jodie Whittaker will be exiting the show along with showrunner Chris Chibnall after season 13 that will premiere on October 31, followed by three specials in 2022. Whittaker in an official statement released by the makers of Doctor Who said, "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life."

She added, "And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever."

Meanwhile, Chibnall opened up about Jodie Whittaker's final appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor in his column for Doctor Who Magazine. He wrote, "The last shot of the day is the last shot of the Thirteenth Doctor. When it's done, the studio floor breaks into emotion-filled applause. It is packed."

(Image: Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)