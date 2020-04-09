'Influenza 1918' To 'I Am Legend': Documentary Series & Movies About Pandemics

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, many people have resorted to online streaming platforms to understand what happens when a pandemic strikes the real world. The 2011 American thriller Contagion has reportedly been the most-watched movie in the last month. Along with it, the Netflix release Pandemic is also watched by many viewers.

There are many other movies and documentaries available for the viewers that revolve around dealing with pandemics. Here is a list of them for viewers to binge-watch while practising social distancing.

Influenza 1918

Influenza 1918 is a documentary series that revolves around the influenza pandemic. The Influenza 1918 shows how the flu spread across the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries between January 1918 till December 1920. Also called the Spanish flu, the pandemic resulted in the death of more than 50 million people.

The Final Inch

The Final Inch is an HBO series that revolves around India and Pakistan’s fight against polio disease. The Final Inch portrays how many public health workers have a clear target of visiting some of the underprivileged neighbourhoods to vaccinate children. The Finch Inch shows how even after 50 years of the vaccine being developed it was a tough challenge for all the health workers.

Outbreak

Outbreak is a 1995 movie which revolves around US Army doctors who are struggling to find a cure for a virus. The movie features the virus that is spread across the entire California town. Outbreak also shows how the virus enters America through an African monkey. Outbreak features Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman, Rene Russo in pivotal roles.

28 Days Later

28 Days Later is a movie helmed by Danny Boyle. The movie revolves around an incurable virus that spreads across the United Kingdom. 28 Days Later portrays the struggles of a few survivors who are trying to find sanctuary. The movie features Naomie Harris and Cillian Murphy in pivotal roles.

I Am Legend

I Am Legend is a 2007 post-apocalyptic movie helmed by Francis Lawrence. I Am Legend unveils a world which is wiped out by a plaque and transfers most humans into monsters. Dealing with death and danger, a lone survivor in New York City tries to find a cure. I Am Legend stars, Will Smith, in the lead role.

