Docuseries Like Seaspiracy That May Appeal To The Nature Lover In You; Read Complete List

Netflix's latest documentary, Seaspiracy talks about the role that underwater dwelling forms of life such as the likes of algae based seafood and Plant-Based Salmon play in the overall marine ecosystem and the various factors that threaten the harmonious way of life that exists in the waterbodies of earth. It additionally talks about the roles that the likes of Sharks and Dolphins play in the food chain and how commercial fishing is one of the reasons why conservation of sea life is now more important than ever. If you like docuseries like Seaspiracy, the following list of similar shows which are similar to the same may be of interest to you. Read on to know more about them.

1) Before The Flood

This docuseries is front-lined by Leonardo DiCaprio who, similar to Seaspiracy, brings to light environmental anomalies like climate change by the way of conversations with scientists and world leaders. The docuseries has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb. The same is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) Our Earth

The David Attenborough-narrated Netflix docuseries unveils the various connections and the parts that various non-human creatures play in the smooth functioning of the earth's ecosystem. The show, much like Seaspiracy, sees the presence of Algae Based food and Plant Based salmon. The docuseries, which has a rating of 9.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Ature African Cats

The Samuel L Jackson and Patrick Stewart-narrated docuseries, much like Seaspiracy, touches upon the hardships faced by the wild creatures and how humans tend to be a source of imbalance in their ecosystem. The show has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb. The same can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) 72 Cutest Animals

The fourth addition to the list of docuseries like Seaspiracy, much like the Netflix series itself, gives the viewers a glimpse of life outside the brick-and-mortar establishments of the world. In addition to the same, the series even touches upon why are they important to the environment. The show has a rating of 5.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Elephant

Seaspiracy and Elephant are similar in various ways. Two of those are that they touch upon an animal breed whose habitat has been thrown out of balance by humans and why the tradeoffs of letting an animal breed go extinct are far greater than conserving them. The show has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

6) March of the Penguins

March of the Penguins, a little bit like Seaspiracy, talks about the life trajectory of a wild creature whose habitat is far beyond the reach of several humans. Additionally, the series touches upon the effect of Global Warming on their ecosystem. The show has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb and can be watched on YouTube for a fee.

7) Ature Born in China

Ature Born in China charts the life journey of Koala Bears in the Chinese subcontinent and touches upon the various factors that would lead to its extinction, much like Seaspiracy. The show has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb. The same can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

8) Ature Bears

Disney's Bears explores the lives lived by a breed of creatures that are deemed fascinating by millions around the globe. What also makes Bears similar to Seaspiracy is the fact that subtly touches upon the implications that a capitalist economy can have on the lives of these creatures. The show has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

9) David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Released over a year ago, the David Attenborough-narrated series served as a follow-up to Our Planet, but widens the scope of the same while paradoxically being brief about it. The show, much like Seaspiracy, touches upon what life is like for various beings on the planet. The same has a rating of 9.0 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

10) SunGanges

This docuseries, which has been majorly narrated and stars Naseeruddin Shah, much like Seaspiracy, talks about the effects of capitalism on the water bodies and how it is directly or indirectly affecting the world. The show has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb. The same is available for streaming on Netflix.