Does Aziz Ansari Appear In Master Of None Season 3? See Details Here

Master of None is a comedy-drama series on Netflix that premiered in 2015. It is created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang. The popular series is currently in its third season and it is being received well all over the world. The first two seasons featured Aziz Ansari in the lead role of Dev Shah and the plot revolved around the romantic and professional life experiences of the character. As the third season titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love premiered on May 23, a lot of people have been curious to know whether Aziz Ansari appears in Master of None season 3. Read on to know about Aziz Ansari in Master of None season 3 and details about the show.

Does Aziz Ansari appear in Master of None season 3?

The Master of None season 3 consists of 5 episodes. Aziz Ansari in Master of None season 3 is not playing the lead role like the previous seasons. The latest third season of the show is focusing on Denise played by Lena Waithe and her partner Alicia played by Naomi Ackie. As the narrative has shifted the focus on them, Aziz Ansari’s character retreats into the background. However, he has not disappeared completely from the latest season. He does appear in Master of None season 3 in a few cameo appearances. In the first episode, he appears as a guest at a dinner party with his girlfriend Reshmi played by Ayesha Kala.

As the dinner party goes on things take an unexpected turn as Reshmi and Dev keep snipping and fighting over everything. In a few more appearances, Aziz Ansari’s character Dev and Denise’s friendship and its complications are revealed. Even though he has not appeared that much in the season, Master of None season 3's Aziz Ansari makes his mark as a director of the show in this season too. Therefore Master of None season 3's Aziz Ansari is the director but not a lead character anymore on the show as the narrative has shifted its focus.

Master of None season 3

According to a report by Newsweek, the shift also comes after Aziz Ansari was accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual behaviour in 2018. He had stepped away from the spotlight after the personal essay accused him. He had addressed the controversy in a 2019 comedy special but did not make any significant on-screen appearances apart from that and a 2020 Parks and Recreation charity reunion.

