Purab Kohli plays the antagonist in the latest OTT release Blind. The film revolves around a visually impaired woman who is on the hunt for a serial killer, played by the Rock On actor. In an interview with Republic Digital's Farzana Patowari, Purab talks about taking on the role of a serial killer in Blind and how he prepared for this 'dark' character.

3 things you need to know

Blind is the remake of a Korean film of the same name.

The crime thriller also stars Vinay Pathak and Sonam Kapoor.

Purab said that he read up and watched true crime to get into the psyche of his character in Blind.



What Purab Kohli did to get the Blind part right

To say that Blind would be Purab Kohli's first out-and-out negative role would not be wrong. The actor shared that ‘The Driver’ in the film is evil and dangerous. He also talked about how he took inspiration from real life crime stories to get into the psyche of his twisted character.



Talking about the part and preparing for Blind, Purab said, "My part is evil and dangerous. There is enough information available on serial killers. Stories, documentaries and even some papers in psychology about what goes on inside a serial killer's mind. Information on why they do what they do. There was a lot of research on that part. There were many who have been serial killers and there is enough material available online for me to read up on."

Dark characters lure you in: Purab Kohli

Blind comes at a time when the rise of the digital medium has resulted in more crime-based content, both fiction and non-fiction, being produced.

Purab feels that crime has become a favourite genre on OTT as dark characters let viewers experience emotions that they would not in day-to-day life. He said that such stories lure you in.

(Purab said he researched and read up on real life crime stories to prepare for Blind | Image: Twitter)

"I think anything dark and evil has always been intriguing to the human mind. On all OTT platforms, a lot of these dark, almost evil characters come out. It's similar to commercial cinema. All these things that you don't see in everyday life happen over there and you feel very content with it. The dark emotions that you can't openly feel or don't feel in everyday life if it happens on the screen, it lures you in."

Purab on 'glorifying' serial killers

Serial killer stories and true crime documentaries have often been criticised for glorifying the predator. The most recent was Dahmer, in which the infamous serial killer Jeffery Dahmer's life and crimes were depicted. Evan Peters played the part in a show and it was slammed for glorifying Dahmer.

On whether Blind glorifies his serial killer character, Purab shared, "I don't know if you can really use the word glorifying for it, but some of them (shows) do. I have seen a lot of documentaries but fiction takes a lot of liberties in doing things."