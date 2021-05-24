Does Elisa Die In 'Who Killed Sara'? What Happens To Her In The Season 2 Finale? Find Out

Within a short period of its release, Who Killed Sara season 1 received a positive response from both the audience and critics. The crime thriller series, which was released on Netflix, revolves around a plot of revenge and murder mystery involving a Mexican family. Following the first season's popularity, the show was recently renewed for a second season to continue the thrilling story. In the latest trailer of Who Killed Sara season 2, a glimpse of Alex' girlfriend getting brutally injured was teased momentarily and led to many people asking questions like, "Does Elisa die in Who KIlled Sara?". Let's find out.

(Warning: Who Killed Sara season 2 spoilers ahead)

Does Elisa die in Who Killed Sara?

The first season of the popular show brought viewers on a harrowing trip into the dark underbelly of the powerful Lazcano family, complete with treachery, infidelity, lies, murder, sex trafficking, and more. The fact that Elisa wasn't having any of it and in fact chose to turn against her family had already put many fans into a frenzy and added to the plot's tension. Fans will be happy to know that Elisa doesn't die in the second season although she is put through a lot of angst and troubles all along the course.

Following the events of season 1, Alex was driven by vengeance for being wrongfully framed for murder and attempts to piece together the mystery surrounding his sister's death. Elisa pursues justice and assists Alex throughout the series, even as he drives her to recognise the evil in her own family and the murders they've perpetrated. Elisa first confronted a near-death experience in Who Killed Sara S2 EP2 when she follows Alex to an abandoned amusement park where he had orchestrated a fire explosion to kill Cesar.

Alex had laced the site with explosives and triggered a blast after a meeting with Cesar. However, the mission fails royally as Elisa gets caught up in the explosion rather than Cesar. She was badly wounded to the point that viewers had actually expected her to die. Fortunately, her father Cesar showed up at the right moment and rushed her to the ER. A similar incident takes place in the season's 8th episode when Elisa visits the Lazcano casino, pours fuel all around and sets the building on fire. For a moment, it looked like Elisa had no plans of getting out of the building but Alex reaches there in no time and helps her escape. In fact, Elisa in Who Killed Sara season 2 continued to shine throughout and ended up being one of the fan favourites.

