Does 'Family Man' Manoj Bajpayee Know 'Lonavla Me Kya Hua Tha?' Here's His Answer

Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant led an important mission to nab a dangerous organisation in The Family Man 2 and viewers witnessed the conclusion of this battle. However, that is not the only battle he is facing as his married life with Suchi, played by Priyamani is in a mess, but here there was an unanswered question for netizens, ‘Lonavla me kya hua tha?’ between her and Arvind. Manoj reacted to the much-asked question and stated that even Srikant was not aware of what transpired.

The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee on ‘Lonavla Me Kya Hua Tha?’

Srikant and Suchi are not happy in their marriage and even attend counselling to save their relationship. The latter’s work trips with colleague Arvind, played by Sharad Kelkar, that was mentioned in the first season, was once again a topic of discussion in the second season between Srikant and Suchi. She also reveals something to him about it, but viewers were kept guessing about it.

Opening up on the mystery, Manoj Bajpayee, in an interview with Peeping Moon, stated that Srikant did not have any hint on what was going on. The veteran added that his character only understood that his wife was unhappy in the marriage, and was trying to understand her point of view and keep the family together. The Satya star shared that when Suchi starts talking about it, Srikant gets scared and he was always nervous about it. Manoj continued that the directors and writers had decided to be in Suchi’s shoes and were waiting for the right time to reveal the suspense. He stated that he himself wanted to know what exactly happened.

Previously, creators and directors, Raj and DK, in a media interview, had shared that they wished to share it with the audiences only when Srikant would know, and that it would be 'unfair’ otherwise.

Previously, some memes had also been shared on the ‘Lonavla mystery’. Some had quipped that Chellam Sir, who has attained a ‘better than Google’ title for his info-providing skills, was aware of what happened between Suchi and Arvind.

Mr. Chellam knows lonavla me kya hua tha. pic.twitter.com/bF7wKTuBCH — Jigar Vyas (@jigar__vyas) June 6, 2021

The Family Man 2, that hit Amazon Prime on June 4, also stars Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, among others. Right from sports teams, politicians and film celebrities sharing memes to a section seeking a ban on the show over 'portrayal of Tamils', the series has been a part of the headlines.

