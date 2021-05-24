Does Lorenzo Die In Who Killed Sara? Details About His Character In The Mystery Series

Who Killed Sara is a Latin American mystery thriller streaming television series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela and produced by Perro Azul. The mystery series premiered on Netflix on March 24, 2021, and has two seasons till now. The series stars Manolo Cardona as Álex Guzmán, a man convicted for the murder of his sister, a crime that he did not commit. The second season of the series, which was premiered on May 19, 2021, ended with a possible answer to the titular question of who killed Sara, but there have been many questions about another character's death, which is Lorenzo.

Does Lorenzo die in Who Killed Sara?

According to a report by Screenrant, the series follows Alex's search for his sister Sara's killer, who in turn finds out about his sister leading a dual life. Other than Sara's murder, by the end of season two of the show, there are several other killings including Moncho, Elroy, Clara, Sara’s father, and Lorenzo. Lorenzo is a lawyer who is José Maria's boyfriend and wants to raise a child with him. Jose Maria is Sara's brother Alex's friend who has an estranged relationship with his family after coming out as gay.

Not only is Marifer confirmed to be both Diana the Huntress and Sara’s half-sister in season 2, but she also turns out to be the villain of the story. Halfway through season 2, Chema and Lorenzo ask Clara to carry their baby but Marifer wants Clara to break apart Lorenzo and Chema, which she does and the two have a fight about Chema's family. Clara turns out to be Marifer's sister and sidekick in her schemes.

Who plays Lorenzo in Who Killed Sara?

Luis Roberto Guzmán portrays the character of Lorenzo in the mystery thriller drama series. Luis is a Puerto Rican actor known for his performances in Mexican telenovelas like Alborada, and for his title role in the Mexican series El Pantera. The actor has worked in close to ten films including Flores de la Noche, Amores como todos los demás, Gente bien, atascada, Hilos y cables among others. Guzmán also released Bipolar, his first musical production, in the year 2008.

Image - Luis Roberto Guzman's official Instagram Account

