Does Martha Die In 'The Wilds'? Learn What Happens To The Character

The brand new Amazon Prime series The Wilds is taking over the Internet one episode at a time. Since its release on December 11, many prime subscribers have already binge-watched the show. Season 1 of the show ended on an explosive note and many fans were left hanging as the fate of some of their favourite characters remained unclear and perilous. Read on to find out, “Does Martha die in The Wilds?”

Does Martha die in The Wilds?

Amazon Prime’s The Wilds follows Lost's lead and focuses on one character per episode. Every episode of the show provides flashbacks to inform the audience of the character’s backstory which can help us better comprehend their actions. These riveting and often disturbing flashbacks are typically woven in with that character telling her story to the federal agents in the present-day.

However, an exception was made to this kind of story-telling for Martha’s episode. Her episode ends with the agents rifling through her stuff while looking for something substantial to provide Gretchen with so Martha's family doesn't sue them. This clearly implies that Martha Blackburn must have died at some point between Rachel's shark attack and the girls' extraction from the island.

However, if Martha Blackburn is really dead, her death likely points to something bigger. Martha’s death could have come after her fallout with Nora after the confirmation that Nora was part of the scheme. Things could have eventually gotten violent between the two. We see the agents frantically rifling through her stuff, fearful that her parents may sue the organisation over her death. This also means that her death could have been avoided. Martha death indicates that something went severely wrong with Gretchen's experiment. However, only The Wilds season 2 can put these questions and suspicions to rest.

What happened to Nora?

A chaotic episode 2 of The Wilds ends with Rachel telling the investigators that she had wrong ideas about her sister. Rachel says, “Nora was always up ahead, standing in front of me somehow. And there I was thinking that she was just casting some kind of shadow that I had to get out from under. It was protection. She was throwing herself in front of the world for me.”

In the final moments of episode 10 of the show, fans see Rachel floating in the water, only to be pulled under by a shark. Nora then races into the ocean to help her sister. While fans know that Rachel survives the shark attack, the first season ends at a cliffhanger with fans still under the dark about whether Nora ever makes it out of the water.

Image Source: Still from The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

