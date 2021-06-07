Does Morgan Die In Fear 'The Walking Dead' Season 6? Who Saves Him After He's Shot?

Fear the Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series created by Robert Kirkman. It is a spin-off to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name. One of the characters from the show, Morgan Jones, portrayed on screen by Lennie James, is a mentally unstable and ruthlessly pragmatic man, formerly a part of the lead of the show Rick Grimes' group on The Walking Dead and here's what happened to his character after he was shot in the last episode of season 5.

Does Morgan die in Fear The Walking Dead season 6?

According to a report by Digital Spy, in the last moments of season 5 of Fear The Walking Dead, Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James gets shot and is left for the dead by Virginia. The final scene shows him getting surrounded by walkers and his last message on the walkie-talkie to everybody is 'just live'. Although it looked like it was the end for Morgan Jones on Fear The Walking dead, he did return in season 6 and was very much alive and was rescued by an unknown person who had killed the walkers that were about to eat him.

Jones subsequently dedicates himself to building a new community in the valley and adopts a willingness to be more violent after escaping Emile, who was sent by Virginia to kill him. He is reunited with John Dorie near his cabin while on the run from a herd with Dakota and tries to convince the depressed John not to hide away from the world again. Later, Dakota, who is Virginia's teenage sister, reveals that she is the one who saved Morgan when he was left for the dead. The latest episode of the horror series doesn't show Morgan killing Virginia but June, who believes that it was Virginia who was responsible for her husband's murder. Meanwhile, Morgan invites anyone and everyone to join his new community.

More about the series

The post-apocalyptic horror drama television series focuses on a group of people, who are at the onset of the zombie apocalypse. They must reinvent themselves, learn new skills and adopt new attitudes in order to survive as civilization collapses around them. From season 4, the show focused on Morgan Jones, a character from the original series, who encounters the group's surviving members and new survivors in Texas.

Image - Fear The Walking Dead's Instagram Account

