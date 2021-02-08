Does Tully Have A Baby In 'Firefly Lane'? Here's More About Katherine Heigl's Character

Firefly Lane is Netflix’s latest comedy-drama series that has been making headlines ever since it was released on the streaming platform. Created by Maggie Friedman, the show is based on the novel which goes by the same name, written by Kristin Hannah. The drama series stars Katherine Heigl in the lead role as Tully Hart and has a cast of some really talented actors. Find out does Tully have a baby in Firefly Lane.

Firefly Lane spoilers

Does Tully have a baby in Firefly lane?

Firefly Lane explored how Tully Hart (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey’s (Sarah Chalke) friendship changed over the years. The pair first met when they were in High school and quickly forged a bond that would last four decades, however, things were not simple. The young friends end up in a complicated love triangle with Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson) but Kate is the one who ends up marrying him.

However, before they tie the knot Johnny does have a one night stand with Tully. Tully does go on to meet someone new and it is none other than Jon-Michael Ecker’s character Max. The pair hit it off and their relationship becomes very intense. Tully does end up getting pregnant but is still undecided about motherhood.

Does Tully lose the baby?

Fans of the show and book understand that Tully didn’t have the smoothest upbringing and had a shirking relationship with her mother Cloud (Beau Garrett). Nonetheless, Tully still consults her mother about her pregnancy and what to do with the child. In the end, Max and Tully decide to get married but soon after their marriage Tully ends up losing the child after getting an infection thus leaving the TV reporter heartbroken.

The loss puts her relationship with Max in jeopardy and they consider getting the marriage annulled. Sadly Tully wanted to give the marriage another shot but Max did not feel the same way. Nothing at the moment in the story suggests that Tully will have another child in future.

Firefly Lane: The Premise

The story of Firefly Lane begins in 1974 when both friends are teenagers, introvert Kate Mularkey is shocked when the coolest girl in school, Tully Hart, moves in across the street. The pair strikes up a friendship. As they grow up, Tully, who has never gotten over her mother leaving the family home, begins using men and then a high-stakes career to sustain her need for approval.

However, when she takes a moment to pause and look around her, she finds that in reality, she is very lonely. Meanwhile, all Kate wants is a family, and is determined to settle down. But, when she is granted her wish, she begins envying the jet-setting lifestyle that Tully now leads. Together the duo experiences the highs and lows of life, love and their friendship.

