'DOM' Release Time In India: Know When This Show Will Be Available For Streaming

Video-on-demand platform Amazon Prime Video is going to release its new series titled DOM on June 4, 2021. The trailer of this show has intrigued the audience with its action-packed sequences and drug mafia plot. The viewers are anticipating the release of this show and wanted to know DOM release time in India. Here are all the details about this new show.

DOM release time in India

The official release time of this series has not been announced by the makers. But Amazon Prime Video releases all of its series and movies at 12 AM Pacific Time. DOM is also expected to release at the same time but there have been instances when the time has been changed. Amazon Prime users will have to keep an eye on the notifications about the announcement of the show’s release.

DOM cast and other details

The cast of the show includes Gabriel Leone and Flavio Tolezani are Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digão Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and André Mattos among others. Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira have teamed up to helm this show and is produced by Renata Brandão and Ramona Bakker. The plot of the show revolves around a police officer who is fighting hard to eradicate the drug mafia from his city. But his life turns upside down when his own son starts taking drugs and goes on to become a feared criminal gang leader.

DOM Trailer

The trailer of this high-octane show was dropped on May 11, 2021. It starts off with a police officer called Victor Dantas taking his son, Pedro Dom to prison to show him what happens to criminals. Victor then goes on to say that he has fought cocaine all his life but did not know that it would take his son from him. The next frame sees Pedro all grown and enjoying a party where Victor shows up. He says that he is a police officer and has only come to get his son. Pedro shows up but asks his father to leave and the next moment, other gang members start raining bullets on Victor. Pedro meets a girl who goes on to become his crime partner and both start minting money from their drug business.

Image: Still from DOM trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.