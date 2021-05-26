'DOM' Trailer: Here's How The Audience Reacted To The Intriguing Brazilian Crime Drama

The trailer for the Brazilian drama series DOM finally released on Amazon Prime’s social media handles. The series displays a bond between a father and his son who have both chosen separate paths in life. While the father has been depicted to be a police officer, the teenage son is depicted to be a drug addict who later goes on to get himself into the drug cartel business, by the looks of the trailer. The intense action sequences and the chemistry between a father and a son were the key points that stood out in the trailer of DOM. The audiences took to the comments section to express their excitement for the series and thus the trailer has received fairly positive reviews by the audience so far.

Trailer reaction of crime web series DOM

The Indian audiences who watched the trailer of DOM were quick to comment nd complimented the makers of the series for an intriguing story. They also further commented that the series may become a hit and that they are eagerly waiting to watch it. A number of people commented with the fire emoji expressing how spectacular and amazing the trailer was. Fans praised the trailer and gave their thoughts about the strong message that the short trailer offered through its snippets and scenes.

DOM story

DOM tells a real life-based tale of a father and son who choose two opposite career paths. The middle-class family of boys live in Rio De Janeiro and have an affectionate bond towards each other. The trailer itself opens up with a scene where the father tries to show his son the reality of being a criminal in the real world. The father takes him to a real-life prison, where the son hesitates to look at the hardened criminals. His father insists on showing his son the ground reality of things.

As the trailer plays along, the audiences soon come to know that Dom, who is the son, chooses a life of drugs and finds himself in a major mess. And thus his father tries his best to get his son out of the mess by entering a cartel and pleading for the return of his son at gunpoint. The series gets increasingly intense as the scenes play by revealing a basic glimpse into what viewers can expect from the story of DOM. The boy eventually is shown to become a leader of a criminal gang, while his father is adamant to get his son out of that life and does not give up on the good that's left in his son. The series will be available on Amazon Prime from June 4 onwards.

Source: Still from Dom Trailer

