Donny Boaz Aka Chance From 'The Young And The Restless' Announces Departure From Show

The Young and the Restless fame Donny Boaz, who is well-known for essaying the role of Chance in the American soap opera has shared a piece of ‘sad news’ with his fans via Instagram. On Sunday, January 31, the actor stated that the episode that goes live on Monday, February 1, will be his last episode of The Young and the Restless series. Although, the reason for his dismissal hasn’t been specified by the actor or the makers.

Is Donny Boaz leaving the young and the restless?

Several fans are wondering, is Donny Boaz leaving The Young and the Restless? However, it is confirmed that the creators aren’t ‘replacing’ or ‘killing’ his character. As per the actor, he is ‘grateful’ and ‘thankful’ to have gotten an opportunity to work with the show. The actor said on his Instagram,

Sad news: Tomorrow, Monday, 02/01/21, as of now... will be my last air date on “The Young and The Restless.” Here’s what I know... I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He’s just not gonna be there anymore. Overall, I am grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity.

While unveiling the shocking news, Donny Boaz took a brief moment to thank all his ardent fans who have supported him throughout the journey. The actor also opined that he has grown ‘better at his craft’ from the experiences he received from featuring in 108 episodes of the show. Donny has also chosen to be ‘optimistic’ about what has been kept for him ahead in life.

I know that I’m walking away from this better at my craft than before I started. 108 episodes.

I want to thank #yr for this amazing opportunity. I want to thank the fans. You all have been AMAZING. Thank you. I want to thank everyone associated with Y&R, my cast mates and the crew. You will be missed. I want to thank my agents and manager for bringing this opportunity into my life. We are optimistic for what is to come.

While concluding his heart-warming note, Donny explained how he and co-actor Melissa Gaston aimed at becoming the ‘greatest daytime TV couple’. Although, his dream couldn’t be fulfilled now but he expressed ‘absolute pleasure’ for being privileged to star alongside Melissa. Check out the post shared by him below:

@mel_ordway I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime tv couple ever, I aimed high, I’m sorry we didn’t get to see it through. Working with you has been my absolute pleasure and I can easily say that you are one of the greatest actresses I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. You deserve an Emmy... this year. And... that’s a wrap. I am now a free agent. Time to get to work.

