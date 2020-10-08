'Don't Breathe 2' Completes Shooting With The Blind Man Aka Stephen Lang; See Post

Stephen Lang recently announced that he has wrapped up the shoot of the movie Don’t Breathe 2. The actor took to Twitter to share a picture of a couple of T-shirts with the graphic related to Don’t Breathe 2. Talking about completing the project, he wrote, “I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot". He further extended gratitude towards Belgrade, the place where the shoot of the movie was scheduled.

Stephen Lang also mentioned that all the safety protocols were followed during the shoot. At the end of his note, he appreciated the team and crew of Don't Breathe 2. Fans in huge number responded to Stephen Lang's tweet and expressed excitement for the upcomer. One of the users said, "So happy this is getting a sequel!! I absolutely loved the first movie!".

I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all! #@DontBreathe #@DontBreatheMovie pic.twitter.com/u8CUBIBCVc — Stephen Lang (@IAmStephenLang) October 7, 2020

So happy this is getting a sequel!! I absolutely loved the first movie! pic.twitter.com/jYo9FIQxZJ — J🎃sh Gaming 🎮👻💀 (@JoshGamnChannel) October 8, 2020

And he's got a mask on too.😂Can't wait to see how he gets his revenge. — Dr James Hatfield (@HatfieldJames) October 7, 2020

Congratulations sir. Loved the first one, anxiously waiting for this one. — Deplorable Bandaid (@b40bound) October 7, 2020

About Don't Breathe 2

Don't Breathe 2 will be directed by the co-writer of Don't Breathe, Rodo Sayagues. The director of Don't Breathe, Alvarez remained on-board for the sequel by donning the producer's hat. Earlier in 2017, producer Sam Raimi told IGN about the sequel. He said, "It's only the greatest idea for a sequel I've ever heard. I'm not kidding." It is still not confirmed that Jane Levy would be returning for the project or not. Don't Breathe 2 is expected to release in 2021. The plot of the movie and further information about the release date is still not announced by the makers.

About Don't Breathe

Don't Breathe is a horror-thriller film produced and directed by Fede Álvarez, co-produced by Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert, and co-written by Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues.The film features Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto, and Stephen Lang in lead roles. The story is based on three friends who try to steal from and later get trapped into a blind man's house. In a turn of events, they find themselves in a very miserable condition where they face death as the blind man tries to kill them. The film was produced by Ghost House Pictures and Good Universe and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

