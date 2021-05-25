'Doom At Your Service' Actor Seo In-guk Talks About His Upcoming Heist Film 'Pipeline'

Seo In-guk, known for his role in Doom at your Service, recently appeared in an interview to talk about his new film Pipeline. He also talked about his character and how the storyline is different. Along with him, the movie also features Lee Soo Hyuk as his co-star. The actor's upcoming movie will revolve around a group of thieves who risk their lives and limbs for an oil heist.

Seo In-guk talks about his upcoming film Pipeline and his character

As per Korea Herald, the actor expressed the biggest difference in the movie is that the main characters are not professional. Talking about his character, Pindol, he said that his character has an experience yet he only did the drilling during the oil heist. Even though his character is a criminal, he was attracted to his confidence in his technical skills. He then compared himself with Pindol and said that they share the same thought process but differ in the speed of action. Seo also said that the heist movie isn't like other ones.

The actor is known for his physical transformation for a new role. Talking about this he shared that he didn't change his physique for the movie but had a major transformation for his drama Doom at your Service. His character Pindol in Pipeline is a mine worker who is down on dust and caves, hence he wanted to be true to the character.

More about Pipeline

The movie will hit the screens on May 26. In the movie, Seo In-guk's character who is the best technician in Korea is approached by Gun-woo (played by Lee Soo-hyuk), an heir of a large conglomerate, to be part of a dangerous oil heist. The job requires a team and Gun-woo rounds up a team of four thieves -- Jeobsae (Eum Moon-suk), Manager Na (Yoo Seung-mok), Keunsab (Tae Hang-ho) and Counter (Bae Da-bin). Soon, they realise that working in a team isn't as easy as it seems.

A look at Seo In-guk's latest news

The actor is currently a part of the Korean drama Doom at your Service. The show has premiered only four episodes to date. The series feature Park Bo-Young and Seo In-guk in lead roles along with Lee Soo-hyuk. The series mark Seo and Lee's second show together. Earlier, they appeared together in the 2014 tvN drama series High School King of Savvy. The movie will mark their third work together.

