'Doom At Your Service' Episode 6 Release Date And Time: All You Need To Know

Ever since its premiere on May 10, 2021, the South Korean television series Doom At Your Doorstep has become one of the most popular K-Pop drama shows among fans around the world. The last episode of the K-Drama aired on tvN yesterday, i.e. May 24. Thus, read on to know about Doom At Your Service episode 6 release time and date to make sure you don't miss the highly-anticipated upcoming episode of the show.

Doom At Your Service Episode 6 release date and time revealed

Doom At Your Service episode 6 release date is scheduled for today, i.e. for today, i.e. Tuesday, May 25. After its premiere on May 10, new episodes of the popular K-Drama air on tvN every Mondays and Tuesdays each week. According to Doom At Your Service release date and time announced by the makers, episode 6 will air at 9 PM KST, just like its previous 5 episodes. For the Indian audience, the upcoming episode will be available to watch at 5:30 AM IST. Furthermore, the international audience can stream the fantasy romance drama on Rakuten Viki along with its English subtitles. This season of Doom At Your Service comprises a total of 16 episodes and its last episode will premiere on June 29, 2021.

What to expect from episode 6 of Doom At Your Service?

The preview video of the upcoming episode of Doom At Your Service released by the makers hints at the deepening relationship between lead characters Dong Kyung and Myeol Mang. As the duo spends more time together, what’s in store for them in future is bound to get clearer. The promo video also teased that Dong and Myeol might share their first kiss in episode six of Doom At Your Service. The promo also gives a peek into the love story of Joo Ik and Ji Na. They will also be seen spending more time with each other in today’s episode. Furthermore, it also teased a love triangle between Ji Ik, Ji Na and Hyeon Kyu as Na and Kyu are shown to cross paths for the first time after many years.

Check out the preview video of 'Doom At Your Service' episode 6 below:

IMAGE: TVN'S INSTAGRAM

