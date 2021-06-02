'Doom At Your Service' Episode 8 Release Date And Time: Know All About The Romantic Drama

K-drama Doom At Your Service is turning heads with its storyline so far. The first episode of the romantic series aired on May 10, 2021, on tvN. Among K-drama fans, the new romantic series quickly rose in popularity. So far, the series has shown Dong-Kyung wishing for the world to be completely destroyed and Myul Myang accepting her wish. A budding relationship begins between the two as Dong-Kyung plans to take her drunken demand back by signing a 100-day contract with Myul Mang.

In the previous episode, the audience saw that Myul Myang decides to stay and not disappear. Dong Kyung begins to feel the effects of her glioblastoma. Myul Mang visits her past and learns more about her. Cha Joo Ik asks Na Ji Na to stop meeting him, which is witnessed by Lee Hyu Kyu. Here's all about Doom At Your Service episode 8 release date.

A look at Doom At Your Service episode 8 release date and time

The plot of the romantic series focuses on Dong-Kyung who has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer. She learns that she would only have 3 months to live. She tries to relieve her stress by drinking alcoholic. In the drunken state, she wishes for the entire world to be doomed.

Little to the knowledge of the innocent girl, Myul Mang, a messenger between gods and humans hears her wish. The supernatural being is cursed with darkness. His simple actions result in destruction, which makes him feel frustrated as he does not wish to do it. Unfortunately, Dong Kyung makes the wish on Myul Mang's birthday, when he is allowed to fulfil the wish of one human being. Myul Mang accepts Dong Kyung's desire. The series begins with Dong Kyung signing a 100-day contract with the mysterious supernatural being and undoing her wish.

According to the promo of episode 8, Dong Kyung and Myul Mang are seen accepting their love for each other. As the romance between the couple escalates, the tension between Lee Hyun-kyu, Cha Joo-Ik and Na Ji-na seems to increase. Myul Mang is seen facing a difficult question. Doom At Your Service episode 8 release date was June 1, 2021. It was available for Korean residents to watch at 9 p.m. KST.

Image: Still from Doom At Your Service

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.