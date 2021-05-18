Doom At Your Service Releases Its Third Episode, Fans Call It 'most Romantic Show Ever'

Doom At Your Service is a 2021 South Korean television series starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk. The plot of the show revolves around Tak Dong-Kyung, portrayed by Park Bo-Young, who lives a fairly ordinary life until she stumbles into an unexpected fate and ends up signing a hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, played by Seo in-guk, risking her everything. Here's how fans reacted to Doom At Your Service's episode 3, which premiered recently, on May 17, 2021.

Doom At Your Service's episode 3 audience review

The Korean drama's first episode premiered on May 10, 2021, and garnered a lot of praise for its unique storyline and impeccable acting skills of the lead stars. The unique love story concept with an expiration date was loved by fans and they called the pair beautiful together. While one Twitter user called the pair stunning and stated that he loved their chemistry, another one wrote every romantic drama series should expire now since nothing can beat Doom At Your Service. Other people praised the scene where the lead couple holds each other's hands to recharge while another person stated how beautifully the dialogues have been penned. The show's third episode was also lauded for its comic sequences and aesthetically shot sequences as well.

every romance drama can retire now,

this is by far the most romantic thing ive heard #DoomAtYourServiceEp3 pic.twitter.com/rNe6i1CFHv — ness_⁵ᵛ; ᶜʷ: #taxidriver & #sellyourhauntedhouse (@1of1orbit) May 17, 2021

👩‍🦰 "So my plan is to Love You. Then I'll be able to live without loosing anything"



🧒 "Then let's do it right. Love me to the point that you want to destroy the world for me"#DoomAtYourServiceEp3#DoomAtYourService pic.twitter.com/kzLHAr2jd5 — 🥀 ᵃⓜг𝐢𝕋𝐀 ☄️ (@soul_shines_) May 18, 2021

I LOVE THEM AND IM SO INVESTED IN THEIR STORY



#DoomAtYourService #DoomAtYourServiceEp3 pic.twitter.com/OETN9AXr3A — momina (@liesarebuIIet) May 18, 2021

The show focuses on Park Bo-young's character Tak Dong-Kyung, who loses her parents in a car accident many years ago and dives into work as a novel editor to keep herself busy. But fate has different things planned for her as she is diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor and on a dark night, she goes up to a rooftop and calls out to the heavens, asking for an end to her misery. Her calls aren't unanswered and she meets Myul Mang, a mysterious celestial being, who offers her a deal of living the life of her dreams for 100 days, after which the grim reaper will take her soul. However, as the story progresses, Myul falls in love with Tak, complicating their relationship. There are a total of 16 episodes in the series, and the last one would air on June 29, 2021.

Image: TvN Instagram Account

