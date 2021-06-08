'Doom Patrol Season 3' Filming Finally Comes To An End, Reveals Joivan Wade

Doom Patrol is one of the popular American superhero TV series that began in 2019 and is now gearing up for the release of the third season. One of the actors, Joivan Wade, who will be essaying a pivotal role in the series, recently made an announcement that the filming for Doom Patrol season 3 had been wrapped up. The actor also shared a few glimpses of the last day of the shoot and shared how his experience was.

It’s a wrap for Doom Patrol season 3

Joivan Wade recently took to his Instagram handle and gave all his fans a sneak peek at the last day of Doom Patrol season 3 shoots. In the first photo, he gave a behind the camera look of himself in his Cyborg look while sitting on a chair. The photo also depicted all the equipment used during the shoots. In the other photos, the actor showcased similar glimpses of himself from different angles as he shot during the last day of the shoot.

In the caption, he stated that the Doom Patrol season 3 final shoot day felt like the last day at school. He also added that the six months involved a million takes and a thousand emotions later and hailed what a ride it was. Sharing his opinion about the new season, he shared that fans will love it and that it was the best season yet in his humble opinion that consisted of phenomenal writing, outstanding performances and remarkable efforts from all the crew involved. He then stated that he was looking forward to seeing his fans’ thoughts on the same and assured them how they will love it. Joivan Wade further informed that he was going to put his feet up for a week in Miami and recoup and will then get back to his entrepreneurial ventures. He even urged his team to have a great last day and hoped to see all his friends in London, Los Angeles and ATL.

Joivan Wade’s Instagram post received tons of reaction from several celebrity artists along with fans who congratulated him on the wrap and even stated how excited they were for his upcoming Doom Patrol season 3. Take a look at some of the reactions to Joivan Wade’s Instagram post.

Doom Patrol season 3 release date, cast & more

Doom Patrol cast will include April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Matt Bomer, Matthew Zuk, Riley Shanahan, Brendan Fraser, Micah Joe Parker and others. Doom Patrol season 3 release date has been set for 23 September 2021.

IMAGE: JOIVAN WADE INSTAGRAM

