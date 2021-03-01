Dota 2 Modders To Develop Custom Tutorials For Netflix Show's Fandom

Players and modders of the game Dota 2 have gotten together for developing a tutorial for the fans of the upcoming Netflix animated series DOTA: Dragon's Blood. The developers have created a team of players and modders who are working on the tutorial that has to come out before the show Dota 2 release, which is scheduled on March 25, 2021. The tutorial is a community project and can be personalised according to the player.

Dota 2 custom game

Also Read | Dota 2 Release Date Announced by Netflix

The idea behind the custom game is to develop an easy pathway for any viewer who has not played the game before but is intrigued by Netflix's Dota 2 book 1. The upcoming tutorial will be based on the current map of the game along with the current mechanics. Also, the game will only be available until the current version since custom games demand maintenance and time-to-time updates. The custom tutorial is a community project and therefore is working on crowdfunding. The project developers have announced the commencement of crowdfunding for the game.

Also Read | Dota 2 New Hero, Hoodwink: Here Are All New Abilities Of This New Hero

Jake Kanner, popularly known as SirActionSlacks, a Dota 2 personality, interviewer, host, and YouTuber explained the whole idea behind the project through his YouTube channel. Moreover, he has described the features of the custom game that are to be implied in the project. Here's what he has said.

Community resources including guides and discord invites will be a part of the game to bring the experience of an actual guide tour. The game will require the user to complete 30 rounds at first. This being one of the barriers that might change as the group is working on it.

Also read | 'Dragon's Blood' Trailer Out; Promises To Be Full Of Dragon Combat And Action

Netflix's Dota 2

DOTA: Dragon's Blood is an upcoming Netflix animated series based on the multiplayer online battle arena game Dota 2. The fantasy series narrates the story of a renowned Dragon Knight, Davion who is dedicated to driving the evil out of the world. The Dragon Knight comes across much larger events in his life once he meets Princess Mirana who herself is on a secret mission. The upcoming show will be voiced in 12 languages with 30 different language subtitles according to Dota 2's official Twitter account.

Also Read | 'One Piece Chapter 1005' To Premiere4 On February 28: All About Chapter 1006

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will be voiced in 12 languages

• English

• Russian

• Japanese

• Filipino

• Thai

• Indonesian

• Brazilian Portuguese

• Spanish (Neutral)

• Spanish (Castilian)

• French

• German

• Italian



Additionally, subtitles will be available in 30 languages. pic.twitter.com/USoGEXvsVE — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) February 23, 2021

Image Source: Netflix's YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.