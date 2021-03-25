'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' Review: Fans Delighted With Release Of The TV Show, Rate It 10/10

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is one of the highly-anticipated animated TV series' amongst the gaming community. OTT giant Netflix has finally released the adult animated show on its streaming platform today. Created by Ashely Miller, the show is entirely based on the Dota video game franchise Dota 2. The show is co-produced by Netflix Animation and Valve, who are also the developers of the game. Now, upon the release of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, here’s how netizens have reviewed the show online:

DOTA: Dragon’s blood review

Fans of the game have already flooded Twitter expressing the ‘hype’ that the show has got for them. A user has already given full marks to the show by post watching the first 10 minutes of the first episode. Another user complained about why the makers only included eight episodes in the show. According to the user, they can binge-watch the show and finish it just within a day. Netizens also couldn’t help chanting about the ‘hype’ of the show which has made them excited. Check out a few Twitter reviews below:

@DOTA2 why are there only 8 episodes??? I can finish all of these in one sitting. ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ #dragonsblood #dota2 — Rimher Manubay (@rehmir) March 25, 2021

About DOTA: Dragon’s Blood plot

The official synopsis released by Netflix stated that, “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient Eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.” The animation part of the show is reportedly covered by Studio MIR who are well-known for developing show like The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The newly released show depicts how Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have imagined. The show traces the life of a conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight who must use the power of the dragon in order to stop a deadly demon in the epic fantasy based on the online game. The voice cast of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood plot is headlined by Yuri LOwenthal, Jash Keaton, Lara Pulver, Tony Todd amongst others.

