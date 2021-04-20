Last Updated:

'Dota: Dragon’s Blood' To Get Second Season On Netflix

Dota 2 makers and Netflix confirmed the news of 'Dota: Dragon's Blood's sequel. Know all about the second season of 'Dota: Dragon Blood' on Netflix below.

Fans can now take a huge sigh of relief as Valve, producers of the series and the game Dota 2, announced a second season for the highly anticipated Netflix series. Dota: Dragon's Blood's sequel was announced on April 19, 2021, for fans all over the world. Valve took to its official Twitter handle named Dota 2 to announce the news. 

"Book 2 is coming!", they announced and let fans know that the second season is currently in production. Valve also treated their fans with Free To Play, a movie based on Dota 2, that is now being streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. They informed fans that Free To Play would now have a special "updated end credit sequence". 

'Dota: Dragon’s Blood' season 2 announcement: Valve confirms "Book 2 is coming!"

Netflix too let their viewers know how excited they were to announce the coming of Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 on their Twitter handle named Netflix Geeked. In a thread, Netflix cheekily reeled in fans to know more about Dota: Dragon’s Blood's sequel. Giving a reminder of what happened in the previous season, the OTT platform shared a Book 1 Davion art. They wanted to remind fans that Davion, no matter how much he hated the dragons for killing his family, was a Dragon Knight and changes ways to protect the dragons from Terrorbalde, the main antagonist who plans to kill all the dragons and mould the world according to his vision. 

Netflix announces ;Dota: Dragon’s Blood' sequel with special reminder

The plot of 'Dota: Dragon’s Blood'

Davion, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, is on a mission to hunt dragons and protect the world in the fantasy genre series. The warrior is on a mission to save his people from the mythical creatures as his parents get killed by a group of dragons and leave him to become an orphan at a very young age. But Davion's mission changes soon during a life-chinging battle between dragons and demons. 

Slyrak the Ember Eldwyrm, an elder dragon who is a part of one of the Eight Great Dragons, possesses Davion's soul to destroy Terrorblade. Terrorblade is the main antagonist in the series. His one goal is to destroy all the dragons and collect their souls. This would allow him to change the world and form it to his own liking. 

