'Dota: Dragon’s Blood' To Get Second Season On Netflix

Fans can now take a huge sigh of relief as Valve, producers of the series and the game Dota 2, announced a second season for the highly anticipated Netflix series. Dota: Dragon's Blood's sequel was announced on April 19, 2021, for fans all over the world. Valve took to its official Twitter handle named Dota 2 to announce the news.

"Book 2 is coming!", they announced and let fans know that the second season is currently in production. Valve also treated their fans with Free To Play, a movie based on Dota 2, that is now being streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. They informed fans that Free To Play would now have a special "updated end credit sequence".

'Dota: Dragon’s Blood' season 2 announcement: Valve confirms "Book 2 is coming!"

Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood is in the works.



While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all — FREE TO PLAY is now available on @netflix with an updated end credit sequence. pic.twitter.com/CINeVNlheM — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 19, 2021

Netflix too let their viewers know how excited they were to announce the coming of Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 on their Twitter handle named Netflix Geeked. In a thread, Netflix cheekily reeled in fans to know more about Dota: Dragon’s Blood's sequel. Giving a reminder of what happened in the previous season, the OTT platform shared a Book 1 Davion art. They wanted to remind fans that Davion, no matter how much he hated the dragons for killing his family, was a Dragon Knight and changes ways to protect the dragons from Terrorbalde, the main antagonist who plans to kill all the dragons and mould the world according to his vision.

Netflix announces ;Dota: Dragon’s Blood' sequel with special reminder

IT'S HAPPENING ðŸ”¥ DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book Two is coming. take a peek into what the next book has in store… pic.twitter.com/vzTBIbDASb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 20, 2021

The plot of 'Dota: Dragon’s Blood'

Davion, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, is on a mission to hunt dragons and protect the world in the fantasy genre series. The warrior is on a mission to save his people from the mythical creatures as his parents get killed by a group of dragons and leave him to become an orphan at a very young age. But Davion's mission changes soon during a life-chinging battle between dragons and demons.

Slyrak the Ember Eldwyrm, an elder dragon who is a part of one of the Eight Great Dragons, possesses Davion's soul to destroy Terrorblade. Terrorblade is the main antagonist in the series. His one goal is to destroy all the dragons and collect their souls. This would allow him to change the world and form it to his own liking.

(Promo Image Source: Dota 2 official Instagram account)