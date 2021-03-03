Dr. Oz Swings Into Action To Save A 60-year-old's Life At Newark Airport

On March 1, 2021, Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed to the aid of a person suffering from cardiac arrest at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The 60-year old collapsed near the baggage claim. Dr. Oz is well-known for his show titled The Dr. Oz Show. The falling man was spotted by Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant, who failed to revive him.

How did Dr. Oz save the old man’s life?

As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

Also Read | Who Is Dr Laura Berman? American Psychologist Talks About Son's Tragic Death On Instagram

According to TMZ, when Port Authority Officer Croissant failed to revive the old man, after administering CPR, he called for backup to help the dying man. Dr. Oz was returning from Florida and was fortunately present at the airport. Dr. Oz being a cardiothoracic surgeon then came to the rescue of the dying man. He swiftly rushed through the crowd of passengers and helped in continuing to give the man CPR.

With Dr. Oz’s help in keeping the man alive, the airport’s backup came in time with defibrillators. They applied shocks to the 60-year-olds’ chest in an attempt to wake him up. Dr. Oz shared the news on his Twitter account, sharing his experience of the whole situation. In his tweet, he spoke about “his responsibility as a physician and a human being”. He said that he had to jump into action at the medical emergency. Through his tweet, he expressed the importance of learning CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

Also Read | Health Contractors Vetted Stars' Politics For US Virus Ad

holy shit that was dr oz on my flight?!?

dude his daughter yelled out dad!!! and he ran into action. mad props and respect @DrOz and the Port Authority police at Newark Airport.

🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/NCkkzuMgXv pic.twitter.com/DVl4GgSvlP — Shoe Eats Turf for Breakfast (@barshoelife) March 2, 2021

The Port Authority Officer Croissant explained how he didn’t recognize Dr. Oz at first. He explained to TMZ that like all the other passengers, Dr. Oz was donning a mask, which made it difficult to recognise him. According to a fans’ tweet, Dr. Oz’s daughter noticed the man falling and yelled out to her father to go help him out. The fan also showed his respect for Dr. Oz's quick action in rushing to the old man's aid. The Port Authority's Spokesperson, Lenis Valens has reported that the old man was taken to the nearest medical facility's intensive care unit to undergo evaluation.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Available 24x7 From Now, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Details about Dr. Oz's Show:

Dr. Oz has a show named after him where he gives information about mind, body, and health and wellness. His show airs on the Fox channel. On January 6, 2021, he released his own digital platform called OzTube. The digital platform gives advice on ways to live a healthy and happy life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.