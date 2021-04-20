Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71 Release Date And Spoilers: Goku's True Limits

Dragon Ball Super is a Japanese manga and television series, which serves as a sequel to the original Dragon Ball manga, with its overall plot outline written by franchise creator Akira Toriyama. The series chronicles the adventures of Goku during the ten-year time skip after the defeat of Majin Buu. Following a retelling of the events of the film Battle of Gods and Resurrection 'F', where Goku attains the powers of a god, he must learn to use these newly discovered powers under the gods of his universe. The manga has completed 70 chapters. Read on further to find out what happens in Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 -

Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 release date

The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71 will come out today, on April 20 2021. The chapter will be available on Viz. Fans can also read the manga on the Manga Plus app. Seeing as the previous chapter dealt with the power enhancements of Vegeta and Granolah, this chapter is going to focus on the same for Goku.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 spoilers - Goku Trains

The Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 71 is titled Heeters Plan. According to otakukart.com, the chapter begins with Goku training under Whis. Whis asks Goku how he is different from angels, to which Goku responds telling him he doesn't have a halo. Whis then hits Goku on his head with his staff, telling him that he is different because angels are always in the state of "ultra instinct", unlike him. Goku then tells Whis that he needs to transform to be in "ultra instinct" state and is informed that the state is a state of mind and does not require a transformation. He tells Goku that it can be achieved if he learns to keep his mind stable.

Whis then explains to Goku by showing him how he controls his staff, as it allows the body to move freely. He also explains that being in said state will solve Goku's time limit problem, also removing the limitations of his stamina. When Whis tells him that Goku can use the transformed "ultra instinct" state as a last resort, Goku mentions that that would simply take time to which Whis grimly responds talking about how they might not have a lot of it.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 leaks - Goku's faces his past

The Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 leaks, include Whis calling Vegeta letting the duo know that one has to rival their past selves in order to bank on the future. Vegeta looks confused but Goku explains how he wants to get stronger. Vegeta then tells him that they are strong enough but then is alerted by Whis about the disturbances that he has been feeling in the universe. Goku then expresses uncertainty as to whether the feeling is from an enemy or a friend.

Image source - Dragon Ball Super Instagram