Dream Home Makeover: Will There Be A Second Season Of The Show?

Dream Home Makeover on Netflix features Shea McGee and Syd McGee as the duo revamp old properties into a beautiful place to live in. The show marked its premiere on October 16, 2020, on the ace OTT platform. As the makers have wrapped up the first season of Dream Home Makeover, fans have been wondering if there would be any Second Season of the Netflix series. So, here is all that you need to know about Dream Home Makeover on Netflix Season 2.

Will there be a Season 2 of dream home makeover?

Dream Home Makeover on Netflix made its debut on October 16, 2020, with its Season 1. The six-episodes’ series featured improvements, and change in appearance, besides home makeovers. The Netflix description for Season 1 reads, “Dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee”. The makers are likely to create Dream Home Makeover Season 2. However, not much information is available about Dream Home Makeover Season 2 release date.

About the series

Dream Home Makeover on Netflix showcases the personal life of Shea and Syd McGee. It reveals how the couple raises their two daughters and build their dream home alongside running the business. Each episode of the series shows the duo picking up a home improvement project and how they opt for makeovers. Shea McGee and Syd McGee choose budget-friendly homes and turn them into lavish havens for their clients.

Dream Home Makeover season 1 review

The couple manages to cater to the interests and demands of clients and create splendid and organized interiors. Most importantly, Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee understand the taste of their clients. They also give DIY tips to the viewers who want to try using some hacks for their houses for distinct home makeovers. The series garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the viewers alike. As home improvement shows are in rage during this time, people can watch to see the change in properties.

