'DuckTales' Finale Review: Makers Give Satisfying End By Bringing Whole Family Together

Disney’s DuckTales series finale episode, The Last Adventure was aired on March 15, 2021. The final episode gives a satisfying end by bringing the family back together for the final adventure. There's extra care that is put into the scenes with the reminder that one is in the last hour of the comedy-adventure. In the beginning, Webby seems to be the centre character of the series.

DuckTales finale review

In the finale, Webby’s clones May and June question her about her family and that how none of the people she is connected with is related to her by blood. They remind her about her deepest fear held within and this calls the questions about the critical core element of the new DuckTales. It also shows that Donald wishes to go on a big trip with Daisy, intentionally leaving his family behind for the first time. Donald who gave up on his life in order to raise Huey, Dewey and Louie, finally decides to unburden the weight of the responsibility he has carried for so many years.

Della tries to make him reconsider his decision by coming up with various excuses. Della finally accepts the decision he made and understands that just because she wants to spend more time with him does not mean he has to. She understands he must be his own person and not be defined by the loss of her in the future. The episode further shows Webby and Huey getting kidnapped, while Donald is present right there to help the duo. The entire family comes together, even though Beakley is off on her own to help them.

It was only recently when Beakley revealed that Webby was more important to her than anything else. She even retires because of her and gives up taking out F.O.W.L in order to do the same. She puts it in a subtle way saying, “When you find your family, you’ll give up everything for them”. The family later fights against the biggest nemesis in the entire series, Bradford. Bradford wishes to remove the world of adventure and the chaos it brings with it. He claims to be a businessman rather than a villain.

Image Source: A still from DuckTales