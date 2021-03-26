Dum And Dummer 2 Young Dolph Release Date And More Details About The Duo's New Album

Dum and Dummer is a collaborative album by American rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock, the first installment of which was released back in 2019. The rapper duo is back again with the second part of the album titled Dum and Dummer 2, which will be available on March 26, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the album and what the rappers have to say about it.

Dum and Dummer 2 Young Dolph release date

According to a report by Billboard, Young Dolph and Key Glock, the hit pair behind the successful 2019 album Dum and Dummer are back with its second part, which would be out on March 26. The two rappers and blood cousins are often referred to as two halves of the same brain, and follow-up to 2019’s Dum and Dummer, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200, Dum and Dummer 2 finds Dolph & Glock operating at an even higher level of craftsmanship.

Talking about their newest release, Key Glock stated that they both live in their own world and what was going on in the outside world during the pandemic didn't affect them. He added that they still had to feed their families and even if there wasn't anything happening, they were working really hard all the time and that they didn't feed off what was happening in the outside world too much. He concluded by saying that Dumb & Dumber is one of his favorite movies and that they do stuff in real life that’s just like what they do in that movie.

With Dum and Dummer 2, Dolph and Glock are looking to surpass what they accomplished with the first album. Dolph stated that it has always been his dream and vision to build a strong team and build artists like Glock and that he always knew he could do it with artists because he saw what he did with himself as an artist. He also revealed that it was a strategic plan and prior to doing Dum and Dummer, he and Glock had never made music together. Dolph added that he planned it in a way so that Glock's career could take off and he could go big on his own, without Dolph co-signs or Dolph feature.

Image Credits: Young Dolph Official Instagram Account